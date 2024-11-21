Pittsburgh District Year in Review: 2024

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District had another productive and mission-essential year in 2024. The district faced historic rainfall in April, welcomed thousands of visitors to its reservoirs to witness a Solar Eclipse, celebrated the opening and renaming of the John P. Murtha Locks and Dam, began demolishing a dam on the Monongahela River to clear a new navigation channel, and supported other districts across the country involving flood-related studies and emergency responses.
Col. Nicholas Melin, Pittsburgh District commander, and Brian Trzaska, the district's senior civilian, narrate the year's accomplishments while thanking the skills and hard work of their 800 federal government employees.
(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District video by Michel Sauret)
