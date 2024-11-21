Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pittsburgh District Year in Review: 2024

    PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2024

    Video by Michel Sauret    

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District had another productive and mission-essential year in 2024. The district faced historic rainfall in April, welcomed thousands of visitors to its reservoirs to witness a Solar Eclipse, celebrated the opening and renaming of the John P. Murtha Locks and Dam, began demolishing a dam on the Monongahela River to clear a new navigation channel, and supported other districts across the country involving flood-related studies and emergency responses.

    Col. Nicholas Melin, Pittsburgh District commander, and Brian Trzaska, the district's senior civilian, narrate the year's accomplishments while thanking the skills and hard work of their 800 federal government employees.

    (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District video by Michel Sauret)

    Date Taken: 11.22.2024
    Date Posted: 11.22.2024
    Location: PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, US

