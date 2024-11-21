Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Lt. j.g. Rylee Burton - Denver Broncos Shout-out

    ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    Coast Guard Lt. j.g. Rylee Burton, a crew member assigned to Coast Guard Cutter Resolute (WMEC 620), gives a shout-out to the Denver Broncos, Nov. 21, 2024, while moored in St. Petersburg, Florida. Burton is currently assigned to the Resolute, a 210-foot, medium endurance cutter homeported in St. Petersburg. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Lt. j.g. Jacob Wagner)

    Date Taken: 11.21.2024
    Date Posted: 11.22.2024 12:40
    Category: Greetings
    Length: 00:00:11
    Location: ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, US
    Sports
    USCG
    Coast Guard
    NFL - Shout-out
    NFLBroncos
    Coast Guard Cutter Resolute (WMEC 620)

