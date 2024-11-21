10th MDSB Holiday Shout-out

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Col. Michelle Bailey and Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Richardson, the command team for the 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade, spread holiday cheer and expressed gratitude to the North Country community on Fort Drum, New York, Nov. 22, 2024. In a heartfelt video message, the leaders thanked upstate New York citizens for their unwavering support of Soldiers and their families, highlighting the importance of community encouragement in sustaining the brigade’s mission.