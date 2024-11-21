10th MDSB Holiday Shout-out

Col. Michelle Bailey and Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Richardson, the command team for the 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade, spread holiday cheer and expressed gratitude to the North Country community on Fort Drum, New York, Nov. 22, 2024. In a heartfelt video message, the leaders thanked upstate New York citizens for their unwavering support of Soldiers and their families, highlighting the importance of community encouragement in sustaining the brigade’s mission.
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.22.2024 10:48
|Category:
|Greetings
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Hometown:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
