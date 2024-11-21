Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th MDSB Holiday Shout-out

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2024

    Courtesy Video

    10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Office

    Col. Michelle Bailey and Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Richardson, the command team for the 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade, spread holiday cheer and expressed gratitude to the North Country community on Fort Drum, New York, Nov. 22, 2024. In a heartfelt video message, the leaders thanked upstate New York citizens for their unwavering support of Soldiers and their families, highlighting the importance of community encouragement in sustaining the brigade’s mission.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.22.2024
    Date Posted: 11.22.2024 10:48
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 944642
    VIRIN: 112224-A-GB599-1001
    Filename: DOD_110699339
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    Hometown: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th MDSB Holiday Shout-out, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Holiday Season
    10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade

