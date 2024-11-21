The Aviano Civil Air Patrol Squadron flies seaplanes at Lake Como, Italy, Nov. 11, 2024. The CAP Squadron teamed up with the Como Aero Club to fly seaplanes, and experience flying in a foreign country. The Squadron also spoke to students from a local high school who were interested in flying as part of their curriculum. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Chase Verzaal)
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.22.2024 10:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|944637
|VIRIN:
|241121-F-XO977-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110699240
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Tv In Focus: Aviano CAP Squadron Seaplane Flights, by SrA Chase Verzaal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.