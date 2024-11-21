AFN Tv In Focus: Aviano CAP Squadron Seaplane Flights

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Aviano Civil Air Patrol Squadron flies seaplanes at Lake Como, Italy, Nov. 11, 2024. The CAP Squadron teamed up with the Como Aero Club to fly seaplanes, and experience flying in a foreign country. The Squadron also spoke to students from a local high school who were interested in flying as part of their curriculum. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Chase Verzaal)