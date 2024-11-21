Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sunset over Chapel One

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2024

    Video by Jonathan Mallard 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    The sun sets over Chapel One, with the iconic Taj Mahal visible in the background, Nov. 20, 2024, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. Completed in 1934, Chapel One reflects Spanish colonial architecture, inspired by San Antonio’s Missions Concepción and San José. This historic chapel has served the spiritual needs of Airmen for nearly a century, featuring six stained-glass windows dedicated to military heroes and a replica of Mission San José’s renowned rose window. Its timeless design and rich history continue to embody the heritage and traditions of the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force Video by Jonathan Mallard)

    Date Taken: 11.20.2024
    Date Posted: 11.22.2024 09:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 944634
    VIRIN: 241122-F-YD772-2071
    Filename: DOD_110699218
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sunset over Chapel One, by Jonathan Mallard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Timelapse
    JBSA
    Joint base san anotnio
    chapel buildings
    timelapse video
    Joint Base San Antonio - Randolph

