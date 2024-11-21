Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USFF Minute with the Commander - Veteran's Day/Thanksgiving

    UNITED STATES

    11.22.2024

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Evan Thompson  

    Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command

    (Nov 22, 2024) Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, United States Fleet Forces Command, speaks about Veteran's Day and Thanksgiving while visiting the newly-commissioned Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS John Basilone (DDG 122) and the Boston-area NROTC Consortium, November 2024. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Evan Thompson/Released)

    Date Taken: 11.22.2024
    Date Posted: 11.22.2024 09:45
    Location: US

    This work, USFF Minute with the Commander - Veteran's Day/Thanksgiving, by CPO Evan Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

