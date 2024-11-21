Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wyvern 1 November 22

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    11.22.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Chase Verzaal 

    AFN Aviano

    On this edition of 'Wyvern 1 Radio', Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Daniel Lopez, 31st Maintenance Group senior enlisted leader, discuss Aviano Airmen’s return from deployment, and upcoming events for Wyvern Nation, Nov. 22, 2024. Throughout the segment, Clark and Lopez touched on their pride for returning Airmen, and promoted participation for Wyvern Culture Day, and the upcoming Thanksgiving celebration at the La Dolce Vita Dining Facility. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Chase Verzaal)

    Date Taken: 11.22.2024
    Date Posted: 11.22.2024 10:18
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

    This work, Wyvern 1 November 22, by SrA Chase Verzaal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    31st Fighter Wing
    mission command
    AFN Aviano
    Wyvern 1 Radio

