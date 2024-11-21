Wyvern 1 November 22

On this edition of 'Wyvern 1 Radio', Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Daniel Lopez, 31st Maintenance Group senior enlisted leader, discuss Aviano Airmen’s return from deployment, and upcoming events for Wyvern Nation, Nov. 22, 2024. Throughout the segment, Clark and Lopez touched on their pride for returning Airmen, and promoted participation for Wyvern Culture Day, and the upcoming Thanksgiving celebration at the La Dolce Vita Dining Facility. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Chase Verzaal)
