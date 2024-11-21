Wyvern 1 November 22

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On this edition of 'Wyvern 1 Radio', Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Daniel Lopez, 31st Maintenance Group senior enlisted leader, discuss Aviano Airmen’s return from deployment, and upcoming events for Wyvern Nation, Nov. 22, 2024. Throughout the segment, Clark and Lopez touched on their pride for returning Airmen, and promoted participation for Wyvern Culture Day, and the upcoming Thanksgiving celebration at the La Dolce Vita Dining Facility. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Chase Verzaal)