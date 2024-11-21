Spc. Yared Alicea Rivera, Soldier of 317th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade, 10th Mountain Division (LI), gives a Thanksgiving message to his family and loved ones while deployed in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve, November 21, 2024. His hometown is Mayaguez, Puerto Rico.
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.22.2024 09:50
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|944630
|VIRIN:
|241121-A-AR024-1494
|PIN:
|933870
|Filename:
|DOD_110699187
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU, RO
|Hometown:
|MAYAGUEZ, PR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SPC Alicea Thanksgiving Shoutout 2024, by 1LT Ashby Roloff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.