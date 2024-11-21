Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SGT Garcia Thanksgiving Shoutout 2024

    MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU, ROMANIA

    11.21.2024

    Video by 1st Lt. Ashby Roloff 

    3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division

    Army Sgt. William Garcia-Morel, Soldier of 317th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade, 10th Mountain Division (LI), gives a Thanksgiving message to his family and loved ones while deployed in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve, November 21, 2024. His father's hometown is Gurabo, Puerto Rico.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SGT Garcia Thanksgiving Shoutout 2024, by 1LT Ashby Roloff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

