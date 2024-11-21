Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program Thanksgiving Day Message

    UNITED STATES

    11.22.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program

    Adm. Bill Houston, Director, Naval Reactors, sends a message to the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program enterprise for Thanksgiving Day.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.22.2024
    Date Posted: 11.22.2024 08:57
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 944625
    VIRIN: 241122-N-SX095-1001
    Filename: DOD_110699138
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program Thanksgiving Day Message, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Thanksgiving
    Nuclear Navy
    Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program
    Naval Reactors
    Nuclear Fleet
    Unmatched Propulsion

