    Northeast CARE Event-21 Nov 2024 Day 4

    OXON HILL, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2024

    Video by Shawn Sprayberry 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    We are rapidly closing in on the final day of events at the Northeast Warrior CARE Event at Joint Base Andrews and the National Capitol Region. The event is a celebration of Warrior Care Month, an annual DoD recognition of the individual service programs that provide care and assistance to wounded, ill and injured servicemembers.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.21.2024
    Date Posted: 11.22.2024 08:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 944623
    VIRIN: 241121-O-OR487-3559
    PIN: 241121-A
    Filename: DOD_110699032
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: OXON HILL, MARYLAND, US

    USMC
    SOCOM
    adaptive sports
    AFW2

