Northeast CARE Event-21 Nov 2024 Day 4

We are rapidly closing in on the final day of events at the Northeast Warrior CARE Event at Joint Base Andrews and the National Capitol Region. The event is a celebration of Warrior Care Month, an annual DoD recognition of the individual service programs that provide care and assistance to wounded, ill and injured servicemembers.