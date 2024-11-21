U.S. Air Force Airmen, assigned to 86th Airlift Wing Public Affairs, travel to the Black Forest in the southwest region of Germany, as part of the fifth episode of the travel series, Ramstein Road Trips, Nov. 13, 2024. RRT is a travel series on the Ramstein Air Base official Facebook page and Youtube channel, providing budget-friendly travel options in the local area for Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.22.2024 07:49
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|944619
|VIRIN:
|241113-F-VY348-4258
|Filename:
|DOD_110698961
|Length:
|00:04:17
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Ramstein Road Trips Episode 5: Going Cuckoo for the Black Forest, by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.