241111-N-JY783-1001 SOUDA BAY, Greece (Nov. 11, 2024) The amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC) conduct an operational washdown and agricultural inspection, Nov. 11, 2024, in Souda Bay, Greece. Operational washdown and agriculture inspection procedures help ensure all biological materials are completely removed from aircraft and vehicles before returning to the United States and prevent transport of invasive species from abroad. Wasp is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) area of operations as the flagship of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG)-24th MEU (SOC), supporting U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region, including in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, to continue promoting regional stability and deterring aggression. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Keresea Illenye)
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.22.2024 09:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|944618
|VIRIN:
|241111-N-JY783-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110698882
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|SOUDA BAY, GR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Wasp Conducts Operational Washdown and Agricultural Inspection, by PO3 Keresea Illenye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
