    Wasp Conducts Operational Washdown and Agricultural Inspection

    SOUDA BAY, GREECE

    11.11.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Keresea Illenye 

    USS WASP (LHD 1)   

    241111-N-JY783-1001 SOUDA BAY, Greece (Nov. 11, 2024) The amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC) conduct an operational washdown and agricultural inspection, Nov. 11, 2024, in Souda Bay, Greece. Operational washdown and agriculture inspection procedures help ensure all biological materials are completely removed from aircraft and vehicles before returning to the United States and prevent transport of invasive species from abroad. Wasp is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) area of operations as the flagship of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG)-24th MEU (SOC), supporting U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region, including in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, to continue promoting regional stability and deterring aggression. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Keresea Illenye)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.11.2024
    Date Posted: 11.22.2024 09:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 944618
    VIRIN: 241111-N-JY783-1001
    Filename: DOD_110698882
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: SOUDA BAY, GR

    Video Analytics

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    USS Wasp (LHD 1)
    WSPARG-24THMEU
    24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC)
    TaskForce612
    AG Washdown
    operational washdown and agricultural inspection

