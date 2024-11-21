Wasp Conducts Operational Washdown and Agricultural Inspection

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



241111-N-JY783-1001 SOUDA BAY, Greece (Nov. 11, 2024) The amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC) conduct an operational washdown and agricultural inspection, Nov. 11, 2024, in Souda Bay, Greece. Operational washdown and agriculture inspection procedures help ensure all biological materials are completely removed from aircraft and vehicles before returning to the United States and prevent transport of invasive species from abroad. Wasp is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) area of operations as the flagship of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG)-24th MEU (SOC), supporting U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region, including in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, to continue promoting regional stability and deterring aggression. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Keresea Illenye)