Interagency Culture: DOD and the Interagency

U.S. government agencies, such as the Department of Defense (DOD) and the Department of State (DOS), coordinate and cooperate within a group and process known as the interagency (IA). The “interagency” is made up of many unique governmental entities with different organizational cultures, which can lead to miscommunication and bureaucratic congestion. This film discusses how individuals working within the interagency can avoid such pitfalls and be successful in supporting the mission of their agency while accomplishing the established goals of the U.S. government.
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.22.2024 06:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|944616
|VIRIN:
|240614-O-QT950-1931
|Filename:
|DOD_110698868
|Length:
|00:48:54
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
