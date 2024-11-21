Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Interagency Culture: DOD and the Interagency

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.14.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Army University Press

    U.S. government agencies, such as the Department of Defense (DOD) and the Department of State (DOS), coordinate and cooperate within a group and process known as the interagency (IA). The “interagency” is made up of many unique governmental entities with different organizational cultures, which can lead to miscommunication and bureaucratic congestion. This film discusses how individuals working within the interagency can avoid such pitfalls and be successful in supporting the mission of their agency while accomplishing the established goals of the U.S. government.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 11.22.2024 06:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 944616
    VIRIN: 240614-O-QT950-1931
    Filename: DOD_110698868
    Length: 00:48:54
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Interagency Culture: DOD and the Interagency, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Embassy
    CIA
    USAID
    DAO
    SFAB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download