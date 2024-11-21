Interagency Culture: DOD and the Interagency

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. government agencies, such as the Department of Defense (DOD) and the Department of State (DOS), coordinate and cooperate within a group and process known as the interagency (IA). The “interagency” is made up of many unique governmental entities with different organizational cultures, which can lead to miscommunication and bureaucratic congestion. This film discusses how individuals working within the interagency can avoid such pitfalls and be successful in supporting the mission of their agency while accomplishing the established goals of the U.S. government.