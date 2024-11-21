Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aviano Civil Air Patrol Squadron flies seaplanes

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    11.22.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Chase Verzaal 

    The Aviano Civil Air Patrol Squadron flies seaplanes at Lake Como, Italy, November 11th, 2024. The CAP Squadron spoke to students from a local high school who were interested in flying, and networked with the Como Aero Club as part of their curriculum. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Chase Verzaal)

    Date Taken: 11.22.2024
    Date Posted: 11.22.2024 06:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 944614
    VIRIN: 241121-F-XO977-1001
    Filename: DOD_110698802
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

    This work, Aviano Civil Air Patrol Squadron flies seaplanes, by SrA Chase Verzaal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Aviano Air Base
    CAP
    Aviation
    Seaplanes

