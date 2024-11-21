The Aviano Civil Air Patrol Squadron flies seaplanes at Lake Como, Italy, November 11th, 2024. The CAP Squadron spoke to students from a local high school who were interested in flying, and networked with the Como Aero Club as part of their curriculum. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Chase Verzaal)
