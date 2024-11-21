Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    History or the NCO Corps

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    11.21.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    History of the corps of the noncommissioned officer for the Sergeant Morales Club Induction Ceremony.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.21.2024
    Date Posted: 11.22.2024 03:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 944613
    VIRIN: 241122-A-MP101-3244
    Filename: DOD_110698665
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, History or the NCO Corps, by SSG Daniel Yeadon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    21st TSC
    Sergeant Morales Club

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download