    Pacific News: November 19, 2024

    JAPAN

    11.18.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Victoria Schiebel 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific News: The 15th Wing hosted the Wings of Aloha on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam; The Aircrew assigned to the 141st Air Refueling Wing, Washington National Guard refueled three Sukhoi SU-30MKM during a partnership engagement with the Royal Malaysian Air Force; US Army Dental Health Activity Japan hosted six Japan Self Defense Force Dental Residents at Camp Zama, Japan.

    Date Taken: 11.18.2024
    Date Posted: 11.22.2024 01:18
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific News: November 19, 2024, by PO2 Victoria Schiebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    News
    INDOPACOM
    American Forces Network (AFN)

