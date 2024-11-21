Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OSI Special Agent- Do You have what it takes?

    JAPAN

    11.21.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Victoria Schiebel 

    Media Center - Japan

    The Air Force Office of Special Investigations (AFOSI) provides professional investigative services to commanders of all U.S. Air Force activities. AFOSI identifies, investigates and neutralizes criminal, terrorist, and espionage threats to United States Air Force and Department of Defense personnel and resources. If you are interested in OSI please check out the website, www.osi.af.mil.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.21.2024
    Date Posted: 11.21.2024 23:59
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 944607
    VIRIN: 241122-N-XP917-3402
    Filename: DOD_110698522
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OSI Special Agent- Do You have what it takes?, by PO2 Victoria Schiebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force Office of Special Investigations (OSI)

