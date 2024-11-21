The Air Force Office of Special Investigations (AFOSI) provides professional investigative services to commanders of all U.S. Air Force activities. AFOSI identifies, investigates and neutralizes criminal, terrorist, and espionage threats to United States Air Force and Department of Defense personnel and resources. If you are interested in OSI please check out the website, www.osi.af.mil.
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2024 23:59
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|944607
|VIRIN:
|241122-N-XP917-3402
|Filename:
|DOD_110698522
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, OSI Special Agent- Do You have what it takes?, by PO2 Victoria Schiebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.