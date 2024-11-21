OSI Special Agent- Do You have what it takes?

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Air Force Office of Special Investigations (AFOSI) provides professional investigative services to commanders of all U.S. Air Force activities. AFOSI identifies, investigates and neutralizes criminal, terrorist, and espionage threats to United States Air Force and Department of Defense personnel and resources. If you are interested in OSI please check out the website, www.osi.af.mil.