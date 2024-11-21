Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Station Kodiak helicopter rescues three mariners

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KODIAK, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cameron Snell 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak rescues three mariners from a disabled vessel in Marmot Bay, Alaska, Nov. 17, 2024. The rescue of the mariners aboard the Yahoo 2 was initiated by the Marine Exchange of Alaska who assisted the Coast Guard in maintaining communications until the helicopter crew arrived on scene. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.17.2024
    Date Posted: 11.21.2024 21:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 944604
    VIRIN: 241117-G-G0117-1001
    Filename: DOD_110698332
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: KODIAK, ALASKA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    USCG
    MH-60 Jayhawk
    Hoist
    Helicopter Rescue
    Coast Guard
    Marmot Bay

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download