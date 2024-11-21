Air Station Kodiak helicopter rescues three mariners

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak rescues three mariners from a disabled vessel in Marmot Bay, Alaska, Nov. 17, 2024. The rescue of the mariners aboard the Yahoo 2 was initiated by the Marine Exchange of Alaska who assisted the Coast Guard in maintaining communications until the helicopter crew arrived on scene. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)
