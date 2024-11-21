Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard establishes first Hawaii-based JROTC program

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2024

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Corinne Zilnicki        

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    Coast Guard leaders and cadets from Kalani High School’s Coast Guard JROTC unit hold a commissioning ceremony at the high school in Honolulu, Hawaii, Nov. 21, 2024. The JROTC unit is the first Coast Guard JROTC program in Hawaii and the 14th established in the U.S. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Chief Petty Officer Corinne Zilnicki)

    Date Taken: 11.21.2024
    Date Posted: 11.21.2024 20:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 944603
    VIRIN: 241121-G-IA165-1001
    Filename: DOD_110698243
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US

    ceremony
    salute
    jrotc
    Uscg
    Hawaii
    colors

