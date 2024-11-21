Coast Guard establishes first Hawaii-based JROTC program

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Coast Guard leaders and cadets from Kalani High School’s Coast Guard JROTC unit hold a commissioning ceremony at the high school in Honolulu, Hawaii, Nov. 21, 2024. The JROTC unit is the first Coast Guard JROTC program in Hawaii and the 14th established in the U.S. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Chief Petty Officer Corinne Zilnicki)