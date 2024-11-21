2024 Navy Chaplain Corps Ball Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/944602" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Department of the Navy leadership, across the Southern California Region, deliver a birthday message to the Navy Chaplain Corps on Nov. 21, 2024. The Navy Chaplain Corps was created by the Continental Congress on Nov. 28, 1775. Today, over 1,000 active and reserve component chaplains provide religious ministry to Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen around the world. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Noah Martinez)