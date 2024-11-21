Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Navy Chaplain Corps Ball Video

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Noah Martinez 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Department of the Navy leadership, across the Southern California Region, deliver a birthday message to the Navy Chaplain Corps on Nov. 21, 2024. The Navy Chaplain Corps was created by the Continental Congress on Nov. 28, 1775. Today, over 1,000 active and reserve component chaplains provide religious ministry to Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen around the world. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Noah Martinez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2024
    Date Posted: 11.21.2024 20:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 944602
    VIRIN: 241121-M-ML702-1001
    Filename: DOD_110698214
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 Navy Chaplain Corps Ball Video, by LCpl Noah Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Chaplain
    United States Navy
    Department of the Navy
    Birthday Ball
    Chaplain Corps Anniversary

