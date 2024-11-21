2024 Navy Chaplain Corps Ball Video

U.S. Department of the Navy leadership, across the Southern California Region, deliver a birthday message to the Navy Chaplain Corps on Nov. 21, 2024. The Navy Chaplain Corps was created by the Continental Congress on Nov. 28, 1775. Today, over 1,000 active and reserve component chaplains provide religious ministry to Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen around the world. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Noah Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2024 20:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|VIRIN:
|241121-M-ML702-1001
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
