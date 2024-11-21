Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd MAW 249th Marine Corps Birthday Motivational Video

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2024

    Video by Sgt. Luc Boatman 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    On November 10, 2024, U.S. Marines and Sailors with 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing celebrate the United States Marine Corps 249th birthday. This year, the MAW strengthened alliances and partnerships, advanced theater posture, and increased warfighting proficiency through rigorous training and forward deployments around the globe. Third MAW, as the hammer of I MEF, stands ready to support the Marine Air Ground Task Force, joint force, and combatant commanders with capabilities suited to respond to the full range of military operations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.10.2024
    Date Posted: 11.21.2024 18:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 944600
    VIRIN: 241110-M-WD207-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_110698127
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd MAW 249th Marine Corps Birthday Motivational Video, by Sgt Luc Boatman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    birthday
    Marine Corps Birthday
    3rd MAW
    Lineage and Honors
    History & Heritage
    249th Marine Corps Birthday

