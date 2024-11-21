On November 10, 2024, U.S. Marines and Sailors with 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing celebrate the United States Marine Corps 249th birthday. This year, the MAW strengthened alliances and partnerships, advanced theater posture, and increased warfighting proficiency through rigorous training and forward deployments around the globe. Third MAW, as the hammer of I MEF, stands ready to support the Marine Air Ground Task Force, joint force, and combatant commanders with capabilities suited to respond to the full range of military operations.
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2024 18:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|944600
|VIRIN:
|241110-M-WD207-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110698127
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd MAW 249th Marine Corps Birthday Motivational Video, by Sgt Luc Boatman, identified by DVIDS
