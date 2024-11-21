3rd MAW 249th Marine Corps Birthday Motivational Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On November 10, 2024, U.S. Marines and Sailors with 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing celebrate the United States Marine Corps 249th birthday. This year, the MAW strengthened alliances and partnerships, advanced theater posture, and increased warfighting proficiency through rigorous training and forward deployments around the globe. Third MAW, as the hammer of I MEF, stands ready to support the Marine Air Ground Task Force, joint force, and combatant commanders with capabilities suited to respond to the full range of military operations.