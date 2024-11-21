U.S. Army Soldiers of 404th Aviation Support Battalion, 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, conducted downed aircraft recovery team training at Fort Carson, Colorado, Nov. 21, 2024. The purpose of this training to refine DART processes and procedures incase of a real world mission. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Robert Spaulding)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2024 18:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|944598
|VIRIN:
|241121-A-SE565-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_110698091
|Length:
|00:04:08
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 4th Combat Aviation Brigade Downed Aircraft Recovery Team Training, by SGT Robert Spaulding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
