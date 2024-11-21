Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th Combat Aviation Brigade Downed Aircraft Recovery Team Training

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2024

    Video by Sgt. Robert Spaulding 

    4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Soldiers of 404th Aviation Support Battalion, 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, conducted downed aircraft recovery team training at Fort Carson, Colorado, Nov. 21, 2024. The purpose of this training to refine DART processes and procedures incase of a real world mission. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Robert Spaulding)

    Date Taken: 11.21.2024
    Date Posted: 11.21.2024 18:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 944598
    VIRIN: 241121-A-SE565-3001
    Filename: DOD_110698091
    Length: 00:04:08
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, 4th Combat Aviation Brigade Downed Aircraft Recovery Team Training, by SGT Robert Spaulding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    4ID
    404th Aviation Support Battalion
    4CAB
    DART Training

