    We are Team Travis 2024

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2024

    Video by Hun Chustine Minoda 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    The mission, vision and leadership priorities of Team Travis, home to the 60th Air Mobility Wing, the 349th Air Mobility Wing, the 621st Contingency Response Wing along with more than 50 partner organizations at Travis Air Force Base, California, 2024.

    Date Taken: 11.21.2024
    Date Posted: 11.21.2024 18:25
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 944594
    VIRIN: 241121-F-FM924-1001
    Filename: DOD_110698065
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    Travis Air Force Base
    Travis AFB
    Travis Mission Video

