    Marne Week 2024 Pickleball B-roll 3rd CAB vs. 92 ENG BN

    FT. STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson  

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division and 92nd Engineer Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division Artillery (DIVARTY), face off against each other in a pickleball game during Marne Week at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Nov. 18, 2024. Marne Week is an annual week-long event hosted by the division to highlight the division's anniversary and storied legacy. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)

    Date Taken: 11.18.2024
    Date Posted: 11.21.2024 17:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 944593
    VIRIN: 241118-A-BY519-8912
    Filename: DOD_110698064
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: FT. STEWART, GEORGIA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marne Week 2024 Pickleball B-roll 3rd CAB vs. 92 ENG BN, by SSG Dean Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    Marne Week
    Marne Air
    3rd Combat Aivation Brigade
    Marne Week 2024

