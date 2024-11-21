U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division and 92nd Engineer Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division Artillery (DIVARTY), face off against each other in a pickleball game during Marne Week at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Nov. 18, 2024. Marne Week is an annual week-long event hosted by the division to highlight the division's anniversary and storied legacy. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2024 17:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|944593
|VIRIN:
|241118-A-BY519-8912
|Filename:
|DOD_110698064
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|FT. STEWART, GEORGIA, US
This work, Marne Week 2024 Pickleball B-roll 3rd CAB vs. 92 ENG BN, by SSG Dean Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
