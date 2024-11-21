Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Minute: 46-24

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Joseph DeMarcus 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia and service members with Korps Marinir Republik Indonesia, or the Indonesian Marine Corps, participate in Jungle Survival Training during Keris Marine Exercise 2024 in Batam, Indonesia, Nov. 9, 2024. U.S. Marines with U.S. Marine Corps Forces Reserve and Jordanian Armed Forces participate in an all-female marksmanship subject matter expert exchange during Intrepid Maven 25.1 in Al-Quwayrah, Jordan, Oct. 29, 2024. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Joseph DeMarcus)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2024
    Date Posted: 11.21.2024 17:02
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 944589
    VIRIN: 241121-M-YS392-1001
    Filename: DOD_110697927
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute: 46-24, by LCpl Joseph DeMarcus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MARFORRES
    DMAPROD
    DMAVMM
    USMC News
    MRF-SEA
    MAREX 24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download