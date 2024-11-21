Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    What is Soldier for Life? - SFL Director Jarrett Thomas - 19 November 2024

    UNITED STATES

    11.19.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Soldier For Life

    Soldier for Life's Director, COL Jarrett Thomas, talks about Soldier for Life, what we do, and how we help Soldiers, veterans, and their families.

    Date Taken: 11.19.2024
    Date Posted: 11.21.2024 16:53
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 944588
    VIRIN: 241119-A-A0025-1002
    Filename: DOD_110697921
    Length: 00:03:18
    Location: US

    Soldier For Life

