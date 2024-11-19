Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldier for Life Overview - 19 November 2024

    UNITED STATES

    11.19.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Soldier For Life

    Soldier for Life is a U.S. Army strategic-level unit that acts as a connection arm for the Army to the government, veteran and military service organizations, communities, nonprofits, academia, and industry. Soldier for Life’s job is to help shape and amplify policies, programs, and services for our Soldiers, veterans, and their families, and spread the Soldier for Life mindset. Once a Soldier, Always a Soldier...A Soldier for Life!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2024
    Date Posted: 11.21.2024 16:51
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 944587
    VIRIN: 241119-A-A0025-1001
    Filename: DOD_110697907
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: US

