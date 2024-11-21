Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marne Week 2024 Twilight Tattoo Flyover

    FT. STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2024

    Video by Spc. Jayden Beltran and 1st Lt. Decean Brown

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Soldiers from 3rd Squadron 17th Cavalry Regiment and 4th Battalion 3rd Aviation Regiment, both assigned to 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, perform a flyover with a UH-60 Black Hawk and AH-64 Apaches for the Twilight Tattoo event during Marne Week at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Nov. 19, 2024. The Twilight Tattoo marks the constitution and the organization of the 3rd ID through performance and music, sharing the division's history for all past and present members of the Marne community. (U.S. Army video by 1st Lt. Decean Brown & Spc. Jayden Beltran)

    Date Taken: 11.19.2024
    Date Posted: 11.21.2024 16:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 944584
    VIRIN: 241119-A-JF015-8141
    Filename: DOD_110697829
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: FT. STEWART, GEORGIA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade
    Marne Week
    Marne Air
    Marne Week 2024

