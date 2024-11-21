Marne Week 2024 Twilight Tattoo Flyover

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/944584" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers from 3rd Squadron 17th Cavalry Regiment and 4th Battalion 3rd Aviation Regiment, both assigned to 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, perform a flyover with a UH-60 Black Hawk and AH-64 Apaches for the Twilight Tattoo event during Marne Week at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Nov. 19, 2024. The Twilight Tattoo marks the constitution and the organization of the 3rd ID through performance and music, sharing the division's history for all past and present members of the Marne community. (U.S. Army video by 1st Lt. Decean Brown & Spc. Jayden Beltran)