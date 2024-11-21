Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    132d Wing Members in Puerto Rico to Support 156th Wing with Base Projects

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    08.25.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Adam Welch 

    132d Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    Members of the Civil Engineering team from the 185th Air Refueling Wing joined the 132nd Wing in Puerto Rico to support the 156th Wing with base projects. The collaboration took place on August 25, 2020, at the 156th Wing's facility in Carolina, Puerto Rico. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Adam Welch)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2020
    Date Posted: 11.21.2024 17:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 944575
    VIRIN: 200825-Z-DP314-1001
    Filename: DOD_110697733
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: CAROLINA, PR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 132d Wing Members in Puerto Rico to Support 156th Wing with Base Projects, by TSgt Adam Welch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Iowa Air National Guard
    Building Maintenance
    132d Wing
    156th Wing
    132d Civil Engineer Squadron
    185th Civil Engineer Squadron

