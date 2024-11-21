Members of the 132d Logistics Readiness Squadron assist the 156th Wing with inventorying Disaster Relief Beddown Systems on Aug. 21, 2020, in Carolina, Puerto Rico. The systems provide essential resources for supporting disaster response operations. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Adam Welch)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2024 17:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|944572
|VIRIN:
|200823-Z-DP314-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110697689
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|CAROLINA, PR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Members of the 132d LRS assist the 156th Wing Inventory their Disater Relief Beddown Systems, by TSgt Adam Welch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.