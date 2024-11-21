Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Members of the 132d LRS assist the 156th Wing Inventory their Disater Relief Beddown Systems

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    08.21.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Adam Welch 

    132d Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    Members of the 132d Logistics Readiness Squadron assist the 156th Wing with inventorying Disaster Relief Beddown Systems on Aug. 21, 2020, in Carolina, Puerto Rico. The systems provide essential resources for supporting disaster response operations. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Adam Welch)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2020
    Date Posted: 11.21.2024 17:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 944572
    VIRIN: 200823-Z-DP314-1001
    Filename: DOD_110697689
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: CAROLINA, PR

    disaster relief
    diaster response
    132d Wing
    156th Wing
    132d Logistic Readiness Squadron
    Diaster Relief Beddown System

