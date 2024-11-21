Marne Week 2024: Volleyball

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division participate in the volleyball competition as part of Marne Week, Nov. 11, 2024, at Fort Stewart Georgia. The volleyball competition is one of a number of competitions held during Marne Week, which serves as a time to showcase the tenacity and fighting spirit of Dogface Soldiers through competition. (U.S. Army video by Pvt. Jesse May)