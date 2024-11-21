Members of the 132d Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department collaborated with the 156th Wing across three locations across Puerto Rico to complete build risk assessments. The joint effort, conducted on Aug. 20, 2020, focused on evaluating structural safety and readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Adam Welch)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2024 17:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|944566
|VIRIN:
|200820-Z-DP314-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110697605
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|CAROLINA, PR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Members of the 132d CES Fire Department work with the 156th Wing on Structural Safety, by TSgt Adam Welch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.