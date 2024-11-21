Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Members of the 132d CES Fire Department work with the 156th Wing on Structural Safety

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    08.20.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Adam Welch 

    132d Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    Members of the 132d Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department collaborated with the 156th Wing across three locations across Puerto Rico to complete build risk assessments. The joint effort, conducted on Aug. 20, 2020, focused on evaluating structural safety and readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Adam Welch)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2020
    Date Posted: 11.21.2024 17:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 944566
    VIRIN: 200820-Z-DP314-1001
    Filename: DOD_110697605
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: CAROLINA, PR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Members of the 132d CES Fire Department work with the 156th Wing on Structural Safety, by TSgt Adam Welch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fire Department
    risk assessment
    132d Wing
    156th Wing
    132d Civil Engineer Squadron
    Building Safety

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download