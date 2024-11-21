Soldiers from across the 3rd Infantry Division compete in the Marne Week 2024 Basketball Tournament at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Nov. 20, 2024. The basketball event is one of many sporting and athletic events that Dogface Soldiers of the 3rd ID participated in to build cohesion and competitive spirit during Marne Week. (U.S. Army video by Pvt. Jesse May)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2024 15:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|944565
|VIRIN:
|241120-A-VM913-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_110697604
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Marne Week 2024: Basketball, by PV2 Jesse May, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.