    Marne Week 2024

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2024

    Video by Pfc. Henry Benson 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Soldiers assigned to 3rd Infantry Division participate in the Marne Week Army Recruiting Special Operation Forces Challenge at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Nov. 21, 2024. The ARSOF Challenge is one of many sporting and athletic events that Dogface Soldiers of the 3rd ID participated in to build cohesion and competitive spirit during Marne Week. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Henry Benson)

    Date Taken: 11.21.2024
    Date Posted: 11.21.2024 15:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 944536
    VIRIN: 241121-A-LC133-8669
    Filename: DOD_110697126
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

    3rd Infantry Division
    3ID
    Marne Week
    Rock of the Marne
    ROTM
    Marne Week 2024

