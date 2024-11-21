Soldiers assigned to 3rd Infantry Division participate in the Marne Week Army Recruiting Special Operation Forces Challenge at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Nov. 21, 2024. The ARSOF Challenge is one of many sporting and athletic events that Dogface Soldiers of the 3rd ID participated in to build cohesion and competitive spirit during Marne Week. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Henry Benson)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2024 15:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|944536
|VIRIN:
|241121-A-LC133-8669
|Filename:
|DOD_110697126
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Marne Week 2024, by PFC Henry Benson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.