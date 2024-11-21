CCHS NJROTC AREA MANAGER INSPECTION (AMI) ON 13 NOVEMBER 2024
Located at CCHS, Fallon, NV
Inspection, in-place drill, Pass-in-Review, Armed Drill team performance located in the main gymnasium. Photos with Cadets.
This is just a video as a parent on my home camcorder.
I see a lot of familiar faces and thought the families might like to have it.
Made the video to fit on a data DVD.
This work, CCHS NJROTC AREA MANAGER INSPECTION (AMI) ON 13 NOVEMBER 2024, by Timothy Klanderud, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
