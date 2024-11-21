Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CCHS NJROTC AREA MANAGER INSPECTION (AMI) ON 13 NOVEMBER 2024

    FALLON, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2024

    Video by Timothy Klanderud 

    Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center (NAWDC)

    Located at CCHS, Fallon, NV
    Inspection, in-place drill, Pass-in-Review, Armed Drill team performance located in the main gymnasium. Photos with Cadets.

    This is just a video as a parent on my home camcorder.
    I see a lot of familiar faces and thought the families might like to have it.

    Made the video to fit on a data DVD.
    Register at DVIDS for downloads.

    Date Taken: 11.13.2024
    Date Posted: 11.21.2024 12:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 944530
    VIRIN: 241113-N-KF756-4624
    Filename: DOD_110697051
    Length: 01:05:00
    Location: FALLON, NEVADA, US

    JROTC
    NETC
    NJROTC
    cadet
    NAS Fallon
    NAWDC

