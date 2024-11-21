Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marne Week 2024 Volleyball 603d ASB vs. 3-69 Armor B-roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson  

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 603d Aviation Support Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade (Black uniforms) face off Soldiers from 3-69 Armor Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team (Green uniforms), in the volleyball tournament during Marne Week at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Nov. 20, 2024. The volleyball event is one of many sporting and athletic events that Dogface Soldiers of the 3rd ID participated in to build cohesion and competitive spirit during Marne Week. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2024
    Date Posted: 11.21.2024 12:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 944529
    VIRIN: 240920-A-BY519-4001
    Filename: DOD_110697018
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marne Week 2024 Volleyball 603d ASB vs. 3-69 Armor B-roll, by SSG Dean Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade
    Marne Week
    Marne Air
    Marne Week 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download