Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naval Chaplaincy School hosts Fleet Leadership Symposium

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    11.06.2024

    Video by William Dodge 

    Center for Service Support

    The Naval Chaplaincy School (NCS) hosted their Fleet Leadership Symposium (FLS) at Naval Station Newport, R.I., Nov. 5-6, 2024.

    Senior leaders from the Navy Chaplain Corps, Religious Program Specialists (RP), and Surface Warfare Officers (SWO) joined together to foster a stronger partnership between chaplains and command triads.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2024
    Date Posted: 11.21.2024 12:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 944522
    VIRIN: 241106-N-GP524-1001
    Filename: DOD_110696908
    Length: 00:03:17
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Chaplaincy School hosts Fleet Leadership Symposium, by William Dodge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Chaplaincy School
    Naval Education and Training Command (NETC)
    Surface Warfare Schools Command
    Center for Service Support (CSS)
    Fleet Leadership Symposium

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download