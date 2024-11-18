Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SBD 1 Major & Lieutenant represent USA in Belgium for Women's Basketball Tournament

    UNITED STATES

    11.06.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Justin Todd 

    Space Base Delta 1

    The Air and Space Force dominated the Armed Forces Women’s Basketball Tournament with an undefeated record of 7-0! Congratulations to two of Space Base Delta 1’s own, USAF Maj. Kathryn Foote, 50th Contracting Squadron, and USSF 1st Lt. Kaelin Immel, 16th Electromagnetic Warfare Squadron, for being selected to represent the USA in the international basketball tournament against seven other NATO countries!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2024
    Date Posted: 11.21.2024 11:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 944521
    VIRIN: 241106-X-JC347-1001
    Filename: DOD_110696902
    Length: 00:03:44
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SBD 1 Major & Lieutenant represent USA in Belgium for Women's Basketball Tournament, by SrA Justin Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    basketball
    Tournament
    womens basketball
    Kathryn Foote
    sbd 1
    Kaelin Immel

