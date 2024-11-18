The Air and Space Force dominated the Armed Forces Women’s Basketball Tournament with an undefeated record of 7-0! Congratulations to two of Space Base Delta 1’s own, USAF Maj. Kathryn Foote, 50th Contracting Squadron, and USSF 1st Lt. Kaelin Immel, 16th Electromagnetic Warfare Squadron, for being selected to represent the USA in the international basketball tournament against seven other NATO countries!
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2024 11:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|944521
|VIRIN:
|241106-X-JC347-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110696902
|Length:
|00:03:44
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SBD 1 Major & Lieutenant represent USA in Belgium for Women's Basketball Tournament, by SrA Justin Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
