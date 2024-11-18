SBD 1 Major & Lieutenant represent USA in Belgium for Women's Basketball Tournament

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Air and Space Force dominated the Armed Forces Women’s Basketball Tournament with an undefeated record of 7-0! Congratulations to two of Space Base Delta 1’s own, USAF Maj. Kathryn Foote, 50th Contracting Squadron, and USSF 1st Lt. Kaelin Immel, 16th Electromagnetic Warfare Squadron, for being selected to represent the USA in the international basketball tournament against seven other NATO countries!