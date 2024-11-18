Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE focuses on safety during Hurricane Helene response in North Carolina

    HICKORY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2024

    Video by Patrick Moes 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    Stacey Payne, Walla Walla District safety specialist currently supporting Hurricane Helene recovery efforts in western North Carolina, discusses the importance of safety in building temporary engineering solutions to support western North Carolina recovery efforts.

    The Corps of Engineers is working in partnership with local, state and federal agencies, to include the Federal Emergency Management Agency, in response to the historic flooding from Hurricane Helene. Current efforts include removing debris from the city of Asheville, North Carolina; Buncombe, Polk and McDowell counties; as well as Lake Lure and the North Carolina Arboretum. In addition to removing debris, USACE is also working with the city of Asheville and Buncombe County to provide safe drinking water.

    Date Taken: 11.21.2024
    Date Posted: 11.21.2024 11:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 944516
    VIRIN: 241121-A-LI073-1002
    Filename: DOD_110696880
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: HICKORY, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    TAGS

    Wilmington District
    Helene24
    HurricaneHelene24
    HeleneUSACE

