USACE focuses on safety during Hurricane Helene response in North Carolina

Stacey Payne, Walla Walla District safety specialist currently supporting Hurricane Helene recovery efforts in western North Carolina, discusses the importance of safety in building temporary engineering solutions to support western North Carolina recovery efforts.
The Corps of Engineers is working in partnership with local, state and federal agencies, to include the Federal Emergency Management Agency, in response to the historic flooding from Hurricane Helene. Current efforts include removing debris from the city of Asheville, North Carolina; Buncombe, Polk and McDowell counties; as well as Lake Lure and the North Carolina Arboretum. In addition to removing debris, USACE is also working with the city of Asheville and Buncombe County to provide safe drinking water.
|11.21.2024
|11.21.2024 11:07
|HICKORY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
