Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marne Week 2024 Volleyball B-roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson  

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers face off against one another in the volleyball tournament during Marne Week at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Nov. 19, 2024. The volleyball event is one of many sporting and athletic events that Dogface Soldiers of the 3rd ID participated in to build cohesion and competitive spirit during Marne Week. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2024
    Date Posted: 11.21.2024 11:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 944514
    VIRIN: 241119-A-BY519-3231
    Filename: DOD_110696867
    Length: 00:02:35
    Location: GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marne Week 2024 Volleyball B-roll, by SSG Dean Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade
    Marne Week
    Marne Air
    Marne Week 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download