U.S. Army Soldiers face off against one another in the volleyball tournament during Marne Week at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Nov. 19, 2024. The volleyball event is one of many sporting and athletic events that Dogface Soldiers of the 3rd ID participated in to build cohesion and competitive spirit during Marne Week. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2024 11:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|944514
|VIRIN:
|241119-A-BY519-3231
|Filename:
|DOD_110696867
|Length:
|00:02:35
|Location:
|GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Marne Week 2024 Volleyball B-roll, by SSG Dean Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.