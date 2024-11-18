249th Field Artillery Birthday Hype Video

Happy 249th Birthday to the King of Battle! We celebrate the incredible legacy of the Field Artillery, a branch that has shaped history, defended nations, and fueled the spirit of camaraderie.
For 249 years, the Field Artillery has stood as a powerful testament to the strength and resilience of the U.S. Army. Our journey is marked by proud milestones, hard-won victories, and the dedication of each #Redleg who has served.
As we honor our past, let’s also recommit to the values that define us. Every one of us plays a vital role in upholding Army standards, showing accountability, and treating others with respect. Together, we carry forward the torch of leadership, building a future on the foundations of dignity and purpose.
Here’s to the legacy of yesterday and the promise of tomorrow. Let’s make the next 249 years as extraordinary as the last!
