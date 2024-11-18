Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    249th Field Artillery Birthday Hype Video

    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2024

    Video by Judith Oman 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Happy 249th Birthday to the King of Battle! We celebrate the incredible legacy of the Field Artillery, a branch that has shaped history, defended nations, and fueled the spirit of camaraderie.

    For 249 years, the Field Artillery has stood as a powerful testament to the strength and resilience of the U.S. Army. Our journey is marked by proud milestones, hard-won victories, and the dedication of each #Redleg who has served.

    As we honor our past, let’s also recommit to the values that define us. Every one of us plays a vital role in upholding Army standards, showing accountability, and treating others with respect. Together, we carry forward the torch of leadership, building a future on the foundations of dignity and purpose.

    Here’s to the legacy of yesterday and the promise of tomorrow. Let’s make the next 249 years as extraordinary as the last!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.21.2024
    Date Posted: 11.21.2024 11:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 944504
    VIRIN: 241121-D-NU467-9531
    PIN: 001
    Filename: DOD_110696773
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 249th Field Artillery Birthday Hype Video, by Judith Oman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Field Artillery
    Fort Sill
    King of Battle
    Redlegs
    249th Birthday

