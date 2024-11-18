249th Field Artillery Birthday Hype Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Happy 249th Birthday to the King of Battle! We celebrate the incredible legacy of the Field Artillery, a branch that has shaped history, defended nations, and fueled the spirit of camaraderie.



For 249 years, the Field Artillery has stood as a powerful testament to the strength and resilience of the U.S. Army. Our journey is marked by proud milestones, hard-won victories, and the dedication of each #Redleg who has served.



As we honor our past, let’s also recommit to the values that define us. Every one of us plays a vital role in upholding Army standards, showing accountability, and treating others with respect. Together, we carry forward the torch of leadership, building a future on the foundations of dignity and purpose.



Here’s to the legacy of yesterday and the promise of tomorrow. Let’s make the next 249 years as extraordinary as the last!