    EOD Marine Corps at Phoenix Express 2024

    BIZERTE, TUNISIA

    11.21.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Karla Parra 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    U.S. Marine Corps Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians with the 8th Engineer Support Battalion, 2d Marine Logistics Group gathered with other allied partner nations to train and broaden breaching techniques to enhance collective capabilities countering maritime threats during Phoenix Express 2024 in Bizerte, Tunisia. Phoenix Express 24 is one of three regional Express series exercise sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and executed by Commander, U.S. 6th Fleet as part of a comprehensive strategy to provide collaborative opportunities amongst African forces and international partners in order to address maritime security concerns. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Karla Parra)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.21.2024
    Date Posted: 11.21.2024 09:36
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 944491
    VIRIN: 242111-F-DU706-1001
    Filename: DOD_110696669
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: BIZERTE, TN

    TAGS

    Africa
    Tunisia
    Phoenix Express
    AFNEuope

