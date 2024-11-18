EOD Marine Corps at Phoenix Express 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians with the 8th Engineer Support Battalion, 2d Marine Logistics Group gathered with other allied partner nations to train and broaden breaching techniques to enhance collective capabilities countering maritime threats during Phoenix Express 2024 in Bizerte, Tunisia. Phoenix Express 24 is one of three regional Express series exercise sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and executed by Commander, U.S. 6th Fleet as part of a comprehensive strategy to provide collaborative opportunities amongst African forces and international partners in order to address maritime security concerns. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Karla Parra)