    Happy Thanksgiving from the USACE Buffalo District

    BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2024

    Video by Kaylee Wendt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Lt. Col. Robert Burnham, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, and Dave Romano, deputy for programs and project management and civilian second in charge, deliver Thanksgiving greetings outside district headquarters, Buffalo, New York, Nov. 21, 2024. They address employees, family members, stakeholders and the public while employees show what they are thankful for this holiday season. (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt)

    Date Taken: 11.21.2024
    Date Posted: 11.21.2024 08:58
    Location: BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US

    USACE
    Thanksgiving
    Corps of Engineers
    Holiday
    Buffalo District

