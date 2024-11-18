Lt. Col. Robert Burnham, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, and Dave Romano, deputy for programs and project management and civilian second in charge, deliver Thanksgiving greetings outside district headquarters, Buffalo, New York, Nov. 21, 2024. They address employees, family members, stakeholders and the public while employees show what they are thankful for this holiday season. (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2024 08:58
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|944489
|VIRIN:
|241121-A-FB511-3818
|Filename:
|DOD_110696638
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Happy Thanksgiving from the USACE Buffalo District, by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.