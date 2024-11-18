Happy Thanksgiving from the USACE Buffalo District

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Lt. Col. Robert Burnham, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, and Dave Romano, deputy for programs and project management and civilian second in charge, deliver Thanksgiving greetings outside district headquarters, Buffalo, New York, Nov. 21, 2024. They address employees, family members, stakeholders and the public while employees show what they are thankful for this holiday season. (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt)