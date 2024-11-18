Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Buzzards return from deployment 2024

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    11.20.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing

    Members from the 510th Fighter and Fighter Generation Squadrons return from deployment and reunite with their families at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov. 20, 2024. Members from the 510th FS and FGS were deployed to various locations around the Middle East. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

    Date Taken: 11.20.2024
    Date Posted: 11.21.2024 08:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 944485
    VIRIN: 241121-F-ZJ681-1001
    Filename: DOD_110696627
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Buzzards return from deployment 2024, by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    pilots
    deployment
    510FS

