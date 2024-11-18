Buzzards return from deployment 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/944485" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members from the 510th Fighter and Fighter Generation Squadrons return from deployment and reunite with their families at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov. 20, 2024. Members from the 510th FS and FGS were deployed to various locations around the Middle East. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)