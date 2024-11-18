Northeast CARE Event 2024-Day 3

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/944480" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The AFW2 CARE Event at Joint Base Andrews and the National Capitol Region is part of the annual recognition for Warrior Care Month. Services recognize the role their Wounded Warrior programs play in the recovery and long-term resiliency of service members and veterans across the DoD.