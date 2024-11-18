Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Northeast CARE Event 2024-Day 3

    OXON HILL, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2024

    Video by Shawn Sprayberry 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    The AFW2 CARE Event at Joint Base Andrews and the National Capitol Region is part of the annual recognition for Warrior Care Month. Services recognize the role their Wounded Warrior programs play in the recovery and long-term resiliency of service members and veterans across the DoD.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2024
    Date Posted: 11.21.2024 07:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 944480
    VIRIN: 241120-O-OR487-1977
    PIN: 241120-A
    Filename: DOD_110696553
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: OXON HILL, MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Northeast CARE Event 2024-Day 3, by Shawn Sprayberry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    SOCOM
    adaptive sports
    AFW2

