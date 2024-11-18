Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NATO Swedish Live Fire Exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ROVANIEMI, FINLAND

    11.19.2024

    Video by Spc. Jennifer Posy 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Swedish Soldiers conduct a live firing exercise in preparation of the Dynamic Front 25 exercise in Rovaniemi, Finland on Nov. 19, 2024. Dynamic Front takes place from Nov. 4-24 in Finland, Estonia, Germany, Poland, and Romania, and demonstrates NATO’s ability to share fire missions, target information, and operational graphics from the Arctic to the Black Sea. It increases the lethality of the Alliance through long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment, and leverages host nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF’s operational reach. Dynamic Front includes more than 1,800 U.S. and 3,700 multi-national service members from 28 Allied and partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jennifer Posy)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2024
    Date Posted: 11.21.2024 08:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 944478
    VIRIN: 241119-A-PP133-5745
    Filename: DOD_110696493
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: ROVANIEMI, FI

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    StrongerTogether
    DynamicFront
    56thAC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download