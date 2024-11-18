Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A Sky Soldier's POV During An Airborne Operation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PORDENONE, ITALY

    11.20.2024

    Video by Sgt. Mariah Gonzalez 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    This video shows the point of view of Sgt. Mariah Y. Gonzalez, a U.S. Army paratrooper assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade, as she jumps out of a C-130 aircraft during an airborne operation over Juliet Drop Zone, Pordenone, Italy, Nov. 20, 2024.

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.

    (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Mariah Y. Gonzalez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2024
    Date Posted: 11.21.2024 06:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 944476
    VIRIN: 241120-A-GT094-3706
    Filename: DOD_110696476
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: PORDENONE, IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Sky Soldier's POV During An Airborne Operation, by SGT Mariah Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    paratroopers
    POV
    173rd Airborne Brigade
    night jump
    airborne operation
    skysoldiers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download