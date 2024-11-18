A Sky Soldier's POV During An Airborne Operation

This video shows the point of view of Sgt. Mariah Y. Gonzalez, a U.S. Army paratrooper assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade, as she jumps out of a C-130 aircraft during an airborne operation over Juliet Drop Zone, Pordenone, Italy, Nov. 20, 2024.
The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.
(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Mariah Y. Gonzalez)
|11.20.2024
|11.21.2024 06:26
|Video Productions
|944476
|241120-A-GT094-3706
|DOD_110696476
|00:00:31
|PORDENONE, IT
|1
|1
