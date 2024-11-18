52D Air Defense Artillery Brigade NCO/Officer/ Soldier of the year competition 2024 (Landscape Preview)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army air defenders with 52D Air Defense Artillery Brigade compete in the 2024 NCO/Officer/ Soldier of the year competition from Nov. 19-21 in Ansbach, Germany. The competitors are 1st Lt. Joshua Di cuirci, 1st Lt. Joshua Michel, 2nd Lt. Dominic Bann, Sgt. Keivon Aroji, Staff Sgt. Carlos Saquich, Sgt. Jared Nicolai, Cpl. Trevon Johnson, Spc. Samson Lee, Private 1st Class Joshua Davis, Private 1st Class Christian Rodriguez, and Pvt. Andy Chipres. The competition included events from a Ranger Physical Fitness Test, day and night land navigation, stick lanes, 12 mile ruck march, M4 range, obstacle course, and a series of mystery events (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid).