216th Military Police Company Wish Friends and Family a Happy Holiday

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 216th Military Police Company, 871st Troop Command Battalion, Arkansas National Guard, wish their friends and family a happy holiday back home while on rotation at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, Nov. 20, 2024. The company conducts law enforcement duties on installation while also strengthening relationships with NATO and helping provide installation security in Eastern Europe. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. nathan Arellano Tlaczani)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2024 07:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|944466
|VIRIN:
|241120-A-AQ215-9815
|Filename:
|DOD_110696439
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU AIR BASE, RO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
