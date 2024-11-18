216th Military Police Company Wish Friends and Family a Happy Holiday

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





U.S. Soldiers assigned to 216th Military Police Company, 871st Troop Command Battalion, Arkansas National Guard, wish their friends and family a happy holiday back home while on rotation at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, Nov. 20, 2024. The company conducts law enforcement duties on installation while also strengthening relationships with NATO and helping provide installation security in Eastern Europe. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. nathan Arellano Tlaczani)