    216th Military Police Company Wish Friends and Family a Happy Holiday

    MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU AIR BASE, ROMANIA

    11.20.2024

    Video by Pfc. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 216th Military Police Company, 871st Troop Command Battalion, Arkansas National Guard, wish their friends and family a happy holiday back home while on rotation at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, Nov. 20, 2024. The company conducts law enforcement duties on installation while also strengthening relationships with NATO and helping provide installation security in Eastern Europe. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. nathan Arellano Tlaczani)

    Date Taken: 11.20.2024
    Date Posted: 11.21.2024 07:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 944466
    VIRIN: 241120-A-AQ215-9815
    Filename: DOD_110696439
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU AIR BASE, RO

    Romania
    Holiday Season
    Arkansas National Guard
    216th Military Police Company

